Deanne Margaret Stiglich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deanne Margaret Stiglich, 82, of Chicago. Devoted mother of Mark (Shauna) and Lisa Stiglich. Deanne wielded a mean Bozo towel. Due to the pandemic and for the safety of everyone, a private service with family only will be taking place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deanne's honor to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 12, 2020
Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police Chaplains. Deanne will be remembered at the Police Mass on Sunday, 14 JUN, 11:00 a.m. livestreamed on Facebook at ChicagoPCM.org. It will also be posted on YouTube that afternoon.

In the meantime, may family and friends know the healing touch of our all-loving, all-merciful God! [Police Chaplains Ministry: www.ChicagoPCM.org or 312/738-7588]
~ ~ Fr. Dan Brandt, CPD Chaplain
June 12, 2020
Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police Chaplains. Deanne will be remembered at the Police Mass on Sunday, 14 JUN, 11:00 a.m. livestreamed on Facebook at ChicagoPCM.org. It will also be posted on YouTube that afternoon.

In the meantime, may family and friends know the healing touch of our all-loving, all-merciful God! [Police Chaplains Ministry: www.ChicagoPCM.org or 312/738-7588]
~ ~ Fr. Dan Brandt, CPD Chaplain
June 12, 2020
Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police Chaplains. Deanne will be remembered at the Police Mass on Sunday, 14 JUN, 11:00 a.m. livestreamed on Facebook at ChicagoPCM.org. It will also be posted on YouTube that afternoon.

In the meantime, may family and friends know the healing touch of our all-loving, all-merciful God! [Police Chaplains Ministry: www.ChicagoPCM.org or 312/738-7588]
~ ~ Fr. Dan Brandt, CPD Chaplain
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved