Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police Chaplains. Deanne will be remembered at the Police Mass on Sunday, 14 JUN, 11:00 a.m. livestreamed on Facebook at ChicagoPCM.org. It will also be posted on YouTube that afternoon.
In the meantime, may family and friends know the healing touch of our all-loving, all-merciful God! [Police Chaplains Ministry: www.ChicagoPCM.org or 312/738-7588]
Deanne Margaret Stiglich, 82, of Chicago. Devoted mother of Mark (Shauna) and Lisa Stiglich. Deanne wielded a mean Bozo towel. Due to the pandemic and for the safety of everyone, a private service with family only will be taking place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deanne's honor to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.