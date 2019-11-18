Home

Coglianese Funeral Home - Burr Ridge
7508 S. County Line Road
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
(630) 654-8484
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Coglianese Funeral Home - Burr Ridge
7508 S. County Line Road
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
Debbe J. Stein

Debbe J. Stein Obituary
Debbe J. Stein. Beloved daughter of the late Philip and Jane Stein. Dear sister of the late Barbara Pikscher. Devoted aunt of Charles (Michelle) Pikscher, Robin Pikscher and Jason (Andrea) Pikscher. Also survived by five grand nieces and nephews. Memorial Gathering Saturday November 23, 2019, 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME 7508 S. County Line Road (one block south of I55/Stevenson) Burr Ridge. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to . 630 654 8484 or www.coglianese.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 18, 2019
