Debbe J. Stein. Beloved daughter of the late Philip and Jane Stein. Dear sister of the late Barbara Pikscher. Devoted aunt of Charles (Michelle) Pikscher, Robin Pikscher and Jason (Andrea) Pikscher. Also survived by five grand nieces and nephews. Memorial Gathering Saturday November 23, 2019, 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME 7508 S. County Line Road (one block south of I55/Stevenson) Burr Ridge. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to . 630 654 8484 or www.coglianese.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 18, 2019