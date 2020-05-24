Debbie L. Decker, age 69, beloved daughter of the late Albert and Nellie (nee Rhoda) Decker. Loving sister of Sherry (Wes) Stuart and Patsy (Tom) Deuter. Dearest aunt of Danielle (Jon) Bettinardi, Miranda (Jamie) Kraus and Tom A. Deuter. Dear great aunt of Sophia. Retired from Rheem Manufacturing Company water heater division after 36 years of faithful service. She was an avid Cubs fan and loved to garden. Debbie fought a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, a private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel. While this service is limited to Debbie's immediate family, a live-stream will be available. Please visit Debbies's Obituary on Colonial Chapel's web-site at colonialchapel.com to view the live-stream of the Funeral Service. Memorials to National Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First Street, Miami, FL 33131 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.