Debbie L. Decker
Debbie L. Decker, age 69, beloved daughter of the late Albert and Nellie (nee Rhoda) Decker. Loving sister of Sherry (Wes) Stuart and Patsy (Tom) Deuter. Dearest aunt of Danielle (Jon) Bettinardi, Miranda (Jamie) Kraus and Tom A. Deuter. Dear great aunt of Sophia. Retired from Rheem Manufacturing Company water heater division after 36 years of faithful service. She was an avid Cubs fan and loved to garden. Debbie fought a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, a private Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel. While this service is limited to Debbie's immediate family, a live-stream will be available. Please visit Debbies's Obituary on Colonial Chapel's web-site at colonialchapel.com to view the live-stream of the Funeral Service. Memorials to National Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First Street, Miami, FL 33131 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
Comfort Planter
BETTY HATTER Hatter
May 20, 2020
It was my pleasure to work with Debbie at Rheem in Montgomery, AL. She quietly went about her job. She did excellent work and was always dependable. She will be missed.
Jim Lore
Coworker
May 19, 2020
Debbie and I worked together at Rheem over 20 years. She was a true friend, and Christian example in everything she did. She was my lunch buddy for many years, sharing lunch with other co-workers at a favorite gathering placeTenda Chik. Will miss her, but know she enjoying her just reward in heaven.
Betty Hatter
Friend
May 19, 2020
Debbie was my lunch buddy at Rheem when we both worked at Rheem. She enjoyed lunch at Tenda Chik, and a number of co-workers would meet together every Wednesday. Will certainly miss her! She was a good, Christian example and friend!
Betty Hatter
Friend
