Debbie Veltman, age 61, adored daughter of the late Wayne and Ilene Veltman; loving mother of her four legged daughter Lulu, much loved sister of Jay, Sandi, Jeffrey (Blythe), the late Jim Veltman and Cathy Hurwitz; cherished aunt of Natalie (Matthew) Ehrlich, Devon, Bryan, Caydan and Ilan Veltman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, www.americanstroke.org . Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com