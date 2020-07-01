Debbie Veltman, age 61, adored daughter of the late Wayne and Ilene Veltman; loving mother of her four legged daughter Lulu, much loved sister of Jay, Sandi, Jeffrey (Blythe), the late Jim Veltman and Cathy Hurwitz; cherished aunt of Natalie (Matthew) Ehrlich, Devon, Bryan, Caydan and Ilan Veltman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, www.americanstroke.org. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.