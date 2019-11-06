|
|
Deborah A. "Debbie" Jorgensen nee Plattner. Beloved wife of the late Thomas H. Jorgensen. Cherished mother of Matthew (Jaime-Lyn) Jorgensen & An'Drea (Larry) Jennings. Proud grandmother of Xander, Paige, Elizabeth & Hannah. Devoted daughter of Jacqueline & the late Eugene Plattner. Dear sister of Donald Plattner. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Will be dearly missed by her four-legged friend Teddy. Funeral Friday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Trinity Lutheran Church for Services at 10:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , Spay it Forward, or Paws of Tinley Park would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019