Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Jorgensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah A. Jorgensen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah A. Jorgensen Obituary
Deborah A. "Debbie" Jorgensen nee Plattner. Beloved wife of the late Thomas H. Jorgensen. Cherished mother of Matthew (Jaime-Lyn) Jorgensen & An'Drea (Larry) Jennings. Proud grandmother of Xander, Paige, Elizabeth & Hannah. Devoted daughter of Jacqueline & the late Eugene Plattner. Dear sister of Donald Plattner. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Will be dearly missed by her four-legged friend Teddy. Funeral Friday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Trinity Lutheran Church for Services at 10:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , Spay it Forward, or Paws of Tinley Park would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -