Deborah "Deb" A. Schramm, beloved wife for 22 years of Chuck; loving daughter of Richard and Elizabeth Piechocki; adored sister of Donna (Tony) DeFeo and Diane (Tony) Rompala; dear sister-in-law of Tom (the late Cindy) Schramm and dear aunt of Danielle DeFeo, Nathan & Nicholette Rompala, Danielle and Jessie Schramm. Visitation Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60127 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Lymphoma Non Hodgkins Fund. For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com
