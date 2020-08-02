1/1
Deborah A. "Deb" Schramm
Deborah "Deb" A. Schramm, beloved wife for 22 years of Chuck; loving daughter of Richard and Elizabeth Piechocki; adored sister of Donna (Tony) DeFeo and Diane (Tony) Rompala; dear sister-in-law of Tom (the late Cindy) Schramm and dear aunt of Danielle DeFeo, Nathan & Nicholette Rompala, Danielle and Jessie Schramm. Visitation Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60127 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Lymphoma Non Hodgkins Fund. For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
