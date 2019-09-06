|
Deborah Ann Dwyer, age 57, of Elmhurst. Loving mother of Katherine (fiancé Nicholas Denson) Dwyer. Devoted daughter of Charles and Patricia Finucane. Dear sister of Rik (Lisa) Finucane and Jean (Edward) Wojdyla. Fond aunt of many. Best Dog Mom of Lulu.
Visitation Sunday, September 8th, 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Funeral Monday, September 9th, from the funeral home at 9:30 A.M. to St. Zachary Church, 567 W. Algonquin Rd, Des Plaines, for Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. Funeral information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019