Deborah Ann Stahl-Dippolito, age 58; beloved daughter of Dorothy nee Mikalik and the late Norman Stahl; loving sister of Michael (Julianne Malizia) and Kelly (Tony) Feliciano; cherished aunt of Alyssa and Jacob Stahl and Joseph and Kaeley Feliciano. Visitation Sunday 2-7 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a funeral service will be held Monday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019