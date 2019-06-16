|
Dionne , Deborah C. Deborah C. Dionne, nee Cain, age 64; beloved wife of Terrance D. Dionne; loving mother of Nicholas (Alyson) Dionne and Christopher Dionne; dear daughter of the late John and Audrey Cain; fond sister of Pamela (Richard) Fisher, Leslie (Eric) Moser and John (Fotine) Cain; aunt and friend of many. Memorial Visitation Wednesday 3:00PM to 8:00PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Memorial Mass Thursday 10:00AM at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St., Downers Grove. Interment Private. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
