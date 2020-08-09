1/1
Deborah Crader
On July 30th, 2020, Deborah L. Crader (nee Wehrenberg) passed away after a year-long battle with leukemia. Born in Waukegan, IL to Donald and the late Donna-Marie (McCasland) Wehrenberg, she grew up in Elmhurst, IL before later settling in Aurora, IL with her daughter and partner of twenty-one years. Deborah spent 25 years working for CUSD 200 in Wheaton, IL as an inclusion aid at Hubble Middle School. She shared her passion for art with her beloved family, often presenting anyone and everyone she could with a handmade gift for a birthday, wedding, or Christmas. Deborah is preceded in death by her mother, Donna-Marie. She is survived by her father, Donald; her partner, Scott Luce; her favorite and only daughter, Kendall (Jacob) Molina; her brother, Darren (Denise) Wehrenberg. She will be loved and remembered by all of her family and friends as a compassionate, snarky, wonderful fighter.

A small memorial service will be held at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home at 435 North York St. in Elmhurst, Illinois on Wednesday, August 12th from 3pm to 6pm with a service starting at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following causes in Deborah's name: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Special Olympics, Brookfield Zoo.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
AUG
12
Service
04:00 PM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
