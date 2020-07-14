Deborah D. Solovy nee Doughty age 65 of Northbrook. Beloved husband of Dean Solovy for 38 years. Loving mom Ashley Solovy, Alyssa (Tom) Capalbo, and Kyle Solovy. Adored grandma of Braxton and Kenzie Capalbo. Cherished sister of Cheryl (Dave) Powrozek and the late Jimmy Doughty. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Services private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support the Liver Transplant Research Fund at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/DSolovy
. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro, there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847.537.6600.