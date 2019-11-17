|
|
Deborah Dietz 70 of Chicago died October 31, 2019 Beloved Daughter of the late Charles (Sterling) and Dorothy Dietz nee Harris. Loving sister of the late John Randolph Dietz. Loving aunt of Kirsten Dietz. Loving niece of Fran Harris. Dear cousin of William Harris, Jennifer Kraly, Thomas Chelius. Friend and valued political consultant to many. Cremation and services were private. Donations to Holy Name Cathedral Chicago will be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019