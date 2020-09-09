1/1
Deborah G. Brannen
Deborah G. Brannen, age 64, of LaGrange; beloved mom of her faithful dogs Buddy & Lizzy; dear sister of Corinne (Michael) Montalbano, Linda (Leonard) Wilk, Lawrence (Deborah) Brannen, & John Brannen; proud aunt of the late Lauren (Ian) Smoke, John Philip Hubert, Brian (Meg) Marks, Melissa (Andrew) Torrance, Thomas, Hillary, Grace, & William Brannen; dear great-aunt of Nico, Brannen, Danny, Everett, Adelaide, & Ingrid. Debbie was fortunate enough to have found her passion in life, helping endless dogs on their journeys to find their forever homes. Her countless hours of dedication to the pups will always be remembered. She will be greatly missed by all of her family & friends. Visitation 3 to 9pm on Wednesday, September 9 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends must pre-register to attend 10am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange on Thursday, September 10 at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044daaa72ea2f94-deborah Please arrive at church by 9:30am. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/SFXParish.LG In lieu of flowers, donations to Chicagoland Lab Rescue (https://www.chicagolandlabrescue.org/) are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
September 8, 2020
