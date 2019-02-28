Deborah Gail Weixl, a long-time resident of Evanston, died tragically in a vehicle accident on Thursday, Feb. 14 in Georgia. She is survived by her domestic partner, Greg Sztatman of Evanston, IL; sister, Susan (Martin) Seinfeld of Floral Park, N. Y.; nephew, Daniel (Bridget) Seinfeld of Tallahassee, FL; and niece, Sarah (Mark) Baker, great-niece, Lana Baker; and great-nephew, Nathan Baker, all of New York; and many friends across the country. Debbie was born in Jackson Heights, Queens, N.Y. on March 8, 1950 to Katherine and Anton Weixl. She attended Bryant High School and Queens College in Queens, NY where she became a member of the Theta Nu sorority. She earned a master's degree in Public Administration from New York University and worked for a member of the New York state senate before moving to Chicago. Debbie worked for the American Bar Association for more than 30 years, representing the legal profession to the news media and helping media understand the legal profession and the law. She also provided guidance and support to numerous association entities, particularly those addressing First Amendment and news media issues. Debbie was an officer of the board of the Evanston Wilmette Golf Course Association, which manages the Canal Shores Golf Course; president of the Central Street Neighbors Association, member of the board of her condominium association and active in local politics. A private funeral was held for family in New York; a memorial service will take place in Evanston at a date to be determined. Condolences can be addressed to Greg Sztatman, PO Box 452, Wilmette, IL 60091. Contributions in Debbie's memory may be made to Canal Shores at 1030 Central Street, Evanston, IL 60201 or the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, Al 36104. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary