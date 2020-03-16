|
Deborah Jo Wilk, age 55, beloved daughter and sister, died at her home in New York on Friday, March 6th, 2020. She is survived by her father, Michael Wilk and step-mother Lynn, her half-brother Joshua, her mother Evelyn and sister Jessica. She graduated from the Latin School of Chicago and Boston University. Her career led her from an early start at the best art galleries in Chicago, to senior positions in arts journalism at a wide range of publications and organizations and finally to Christies as Vice President and New York Manager of digital news. Deborah was dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2020