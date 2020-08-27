Deborah Kaye Smith, 51, of Park Ridge. Died peacefully at home on Monday August 24, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Beloved Daughter of Maurice "Mick" and Susan (nee Adreani) Smith. Dear Sister of Stephanie (David) Ruth and Jennifer Smith. Doting Aunt of Michael and Matthew Ruth. Loving Granddaughter of the late Raymond and Virginia Adreani and the late Maurice and Marian Smith. Fond Niece and Cousin to many. Debbie worked as a 6th grade science teacher for over 25 years at Shepard Middle School in Deerfield, IL. She loved being a mentor to her students and had great pride in their accomplishments. Her baking skills were legendary. Her family will greatly miss her homemade focaccia bread and her masterfully perfected spaghetti gravy. Visitation will be held at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL on Friday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The interment will be private with her immediate family at Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society
. Funeral information 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com