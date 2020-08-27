1/
Deborah Kaye Smith
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Kaye Smith, 51, of Park Ridge. Died peacefully at home on Monday August 24, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Beloved Daughter of Maurice "Mick" and Susan (nee Adreani) Smith. Dear Sister of Stephanie (David) Ruth and Jennifer Smith. Doting Aunt of Michael and Matthew Ruth. Loving Granddaughter of the late Raymond and Virginia Adreani and the late Maurice and Marian Smith. Fond Niece and Cousin to many. Debbie worked as a 6th grade science teacher for over 25 years at Shepard Middle School in Deerfield, IL. She loved being a mentor to her students and had great pride in their accomplishments. Her baking skills were legendary. Her family will greatly miss her homemade focaccia bread and her masterfully perfected spaghetti gravy. Visitation will be held at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL on Friday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The interment will be private with her immediate family at Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society. Funeral information 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 26, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Ms. Smith’s passing. Last year my daughter enjoyed every minute of Science Class. Thank you, Ms. Smith, for the motivation, dedication and encouragement that you consistently gave to your students. Rest In Peace
Amy Schmidt
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
My sincere condolences to you Sue , Smitty. And Jen. I know she fought a tough fight Live and hugs to you all ❤❤❤
Gayle Mcauliffe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved