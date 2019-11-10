Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:30 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Banasiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah L. Banasiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah L. Banasiak Obituary
Deborah L. "Debbie" Banasiak, nee Migawa, age 56, passed away on November 7, 2019. Mother of Laura (Adam) Banasiak-Wilkerson. Grandmother of six. Preceded in death by her parents James Migawa and Judith Schumpp. Dear friend of Laura, Kathie, and many others. Debbie made many meaningful relationships working for over 30 years at Harris Bank/Computershare. Visitation Monday from 4-7:30 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:30 PM at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now