Deborah L. "Debbie" Banasiak, nee Migawa, age 56, passed away on November 7, 2019. Mother of Laura (Adam) Banasiak-Wilkerson. Grandmother of six. Preceded in death by her parents James Migawa and Judith Schumpp. Dear friend of Laura, Kathie, and many others. Debbie made many meaningful relationships working for over 30 years at Harris Bank/Computershare. Visitation Monday from 4-7:30 PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:30 PM at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019