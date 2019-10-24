Home

Deborah Louise Garbett

Deborah Louise Garbett (Freeman) age 63, passed away in her home in Renton, WA, on September 26, 2019 from her battle with leukemia. She was raised in Glenview, IL.

She leaves behind her daughter Danielle Louise Eylander and son-in-law Christopher Mark Eylander. Three grandchildren Pierce William (Nine), Jones Baldwin (Five) and Luca Louise (two and a half).

Deborah Louise is survived by her identical twin sister Denise Madeleine Freeman; brother and sister-in-law, James Edward Freeman Jr. and Martha Stevens Freeman, her nephew and his wife, James Edward Freeman III, Channing Lovejoy Freeman, her great nephew and niece, James William and Caroline Mary, her niece and husband Jean Elizabeth Freeman and Christopher Joseph Raih, her great nephew and niece, Finn James and Caroline Mary.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Eastern Washington University. Following she attended the University of Utah and graduated with a degree of Master of Science in Health Education.

Deborah was dedicated with helping others with her passion and talent in Nursing. She loved her job as a Registered Nurse and Hospital Nursing supervisor. May she rest in peace.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
