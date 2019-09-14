|
With great sadness we announce the passing of Deborah, Age 72, of Mt. Propect, IL. Born April 15, 1947 to the late Violet and Joseph Szabo and Fred Silz. Cherished wife of Michael for 41 years. Loving sister of Donna (John) Barickello, Joseph (Shiela) Szabo and John Szabo. Dear sister-in-law of Frank (Maria) De Bari, Sarah (Domenico) De Bari, Late Salvatore De Bari, Estelle (Dominick) Pavone and Nicholas (Michela) De Bari. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Deb proudly attended Indiana University. She was the first Female Sales Rep for Amana Corp beginning in the early 1970's. She was a gifted psychic and astrologer and lectured at many Astrology conferences. She was a weekly guest astrologer on the "Dr Jerry" radio show at WJJG in Elmhurst. Deborah was a contributing psychic to the book "Courageous Souls" by Rob Schwartz. She was generous with her time and devoted to her clients, students and friends. Deborah was an Ordained Minister and performed many weddings for friends and clients. Now that Deborah is gone, the stars will shine brighter upon all who have had the good fortune to have know her and been gifted by her special talent and spirit. Deborah was Entombed at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, Il.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019