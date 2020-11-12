Deborah Martinez nee Dziedzic. Beloved wife of Edwin Martinez. Loving mother of Joseph (Anna) Martinez, & Michael Martinez. Cherished grandmother of Maceo & Atreyu. Devoted daughter of Christine nee Kuceba & the late James Dziedzic. Loving sister of Daniel Dziedzic. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn, to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Private. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.