Debbie Cole of Chicago passed away Jan. 11, 2019after an 8 mos. struggle with cancer. She turned 69 on Oct. 22, in New Orleans with her soul-sister friends, on what became the last of her worldwide adventures. A talented artist, sculptor, photographer, and cultural connoisseur, she gave 29 devoted years to her art and architecture students at Francis Parker School. She grieved to know she would leave behind her beloved mother and best friend, Betty Anderson, as well as her large tribe of intimate friends, their children and grandchildren, and her family of sisters, their families, and her nephew. Deb's Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 28, for more information please contact Pam Holt at 773 412-1232. Donations in her name to The Marwen Foundation, https://marwen.org.