Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
Deborah Susan Hogan


1953 - 2020
Deborah Susan Hogan Obituary
Deborah Susan Hogan (née Alfonso), 66, of the North Side of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of John Bitinas for almost twelve years. Beloved mother of Holly Hogan. Deborah is survived by one brother and a host of family members. She is preceded in death by her father, one brother and other family members. Deborah had earned two master's degrees and dedicated her career to being an educator, working for over twenty years as a high school teacher for CPS at Roger C. Sullivan HS, as an adjunct professor for the City Colleges of Chicago and at Harper College. As an educator, Deborah touched many lives and was accredited as the first National Board Certified teacher at her high school. Deborah had a passion for writing and she loved the feeling of how the words would flow as she wrote. She enjoyed composing fiction and spent a couple years as a performer at Chicago's 2nd Story. In addition to her creativity, Deborah was enthusiastic about charity work, as she was collecting stuffed animals for children in need. Memorial visitation to be held on Saturday, January 11th 2020 from 2pm until the start of the service at 4pm at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642. In lieu of flowers, donations of stuffed animals may be made in Deborah's honor to a .

Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
