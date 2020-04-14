Home

Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Debra Ann Bourne


1955 - 2020
Debra Ann Bourne Obituary
Debra Ann Bourne, 64, of Wheaton, Illinois, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Debra was born November 9, 1955, and raised in Oak Park IL, to parents Edward and Mildred Lugai. She will always be remembered as a kind, generous and beautiful soul who cherished and loved all who touched her heart. Debra worked in Telecommunications at CDH, and remained loyal for 32 years before her passing. She loved live music, a good laugh, and most of all she was proud of her sons and grandchildren.

Debra is survived by her three children, James (Brianne), Eric (Hollie) and Bryan Bourne, her siblings Linda (Bill) Bargi, Paul (Bridget) Lugai, Patricia (Lee) Muratori, her cherished grandchildren Heidi, Andrew and Colton Bourne. A devoted Aunt to Rhiannon (Kyle) Sieck, Rachelle (Pete) Kienlen, Regina (Nicholas) O'Donnell, Nolan Lugai, Stephanie (Alex) Rodriguez, Christine (David) Preciado. The 'greatest' Great Aunt to William, Caden and Mason Sieck, Brooklyn and Zachary Kienlen, Elsa and Kora O'Donnell, Gabriel and Alysia Rodriguez and Hendrix Preciado.

Debra will be missed with great love, celebrated with memories of laughter, and will never be forgotten for her fighting spirit she had until the end. Forever remembered by countless hearts she touched.

Visitation Tuesday, April 14, 3pm - 7pm, Leonard Memorial Home, 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn. Funeral Service Wednesday, April 15, 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment, St. Michael Cemetery, Wheaton. Due to State restrictions, no more than 10 guests are allowed at one time. In lieu of flowers a donation to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) Fundraiser for Debra Bourne in her honor would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Debra Bourne, please visit our floral store.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020
