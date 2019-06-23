|
|
Debra Ann Cassara, "Debbie", a resident of Naperville and a former longtime resident of Burr Ridge, IL, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on March 2, 1955 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved wife of 38 years to Lou Cassara; loving mother of Stefanie (Brandon) Engleking, Anthony (Jamie) Cassara and Danielle (Nick) Maynard; cherished "Nannie" of Sofia and Joseph; dear daughter of Josephine Baldo and the late Anthony Baldo; fond sister of Diane Wehrli and Tina Kemp. In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be appreciated. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 3:00 until 9:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27, 9:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019