Millenson, Debra Ann, 72, of Bethesda, MD, died May 12, 2020 at home. A retired senior trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Labor, she oversaw significant employment discrimination cases for the Office of Federal Contract Compliance's (OFCCP), winning $14 million from Harris Trust & Savings Bank, the largest monetary recovery in OFCCP history. Previously, at Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, she litigated complex discrimination cases nationwide. Ms. Millenson was a Fellow Emeritus of the College of Labor & Employment Lawyers and longtime National Institute for Trial Advocacy faculty member. After retiring from the Department of Labor, she was senior counsel at a prominent Washington, DC firm and established her own practice. Ms. Millenson earned her BA from Michigan State University and her JD from University of Michigan Law School. She began her career in New Orleans, working on employment discrimination and civil rights matters at Lawyers' Constitutional Defense Committee. The daughter of the late Morton B. and Judith Rehmar Millenson, Ms. Millenson grew up in Skokie, IL. She is survived by her sister, Leslie Millenson of Chicago, by many loving cousins, including Michael and Susan Millenson of Highland Park, IL and Joanne, Ellis, Jonathan (Lauren), Claire and Maddy Talbert and Emily (Kevin) Elskafoss of Wheaton, IL, dear friends Rosario Martos (Kevin) Quick, as well as a wide circle of caring friends nationwide who will long remember her caring, wit and intelligence. No funeral due to COVID-19. Memorial service anticipated at a later date. Private interment at Memorial Park, Skokie, IL. Memorial donations to National Institute for Trial Advocacy Foundation, 1685 38th Street, Suite 200, Boulder, CO 80301-2735 or to Israel Cancer Research Fund, 52 Vanderbilt Avenue, Suite 1510, New York, New York 10017. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.