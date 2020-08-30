1/
Debra Ann Superczynski
Debra Ann Superczynski, suddenly. Beloved daughter of the late Irene nee Bedra & Roy Superczynski. Loving sister of Kenneth (Paulette) Superczynski. Cherished aunt of Angela Superczynski, Christa (Edward) Arquilla & Mark (Danielle Danno) Superczynski. Proud great aunt of Anthony, Isabelle & Gianna. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn where Services will take place Tuesday at 11:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harmony House for Cats, P.O. Box 18098, Chicago, IL. 60618 or P.A.W.S. Chicago 1997 N Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60614 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
SEP
1
Service
11:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
