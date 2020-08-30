Debra Ann Superczynski, suddenly. Beloved daughter of the late Irene nee Bedra & Roy Superczynski. Loving sister of Kenneth (Paulette) Superczynski. Cherished aunt of Angela Superczynski, Christa (Edward) Arquilla & Mark (Danielle Danno) Superczynski. Proud great aunt of Anthony, Isabelle & Gianna. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn where Services will take place Tuesday at 11:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harmony House for Cats, P.O. Box 18098, Chicago, IL. 60618 or P.A.W.S. Chicago 1997 N Clybourn, Chicago, IL 60614 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
