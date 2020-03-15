|
Debra Bornemann, nee Beahan, age 59, of Aurora. Beloved wife of Gregg; dear daughter of Matthew Beahan and Betty, nee Bankson; fond sister of Matthew (Linda) Beahan and Michael (Sarah) Beahan; aunt of many nieces and nephews; loving niece of many aunts and uncles.
Visitation Saturday, March 21st, 11AM until time of service at 1 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Society are appreciated. For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
