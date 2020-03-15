Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map

Debra Bornemann

Debra Bornemann Obituary
Debra Bornemann, nee Beahan, age 59, of Aurora. Beloved wife of Gregg; dear daughter of Matthew Beahan and Betty, nee Bankson; fond sister of Matthew (Linda) Beahan and Michael (Sarah) Beahan; aunt of many nieces and nephews; loving niece of many aunts and uncles.

Visitation Saturday, March 21st, 11AM until time of service at 1 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Society are appreciated. For info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
