Debra Incandella, of Chicago. Beloved mother of Alyssa. Longtime companion of the late Timothy Thompson. Adored daughter of Betty Jean and the late Jonathan Incandella. Dear sister of Joseph (Diana) and James. Aunt, cousin, and friend of many. She was kind, loving, and will be truly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Funeral services private. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com