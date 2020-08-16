Debra Joy "Debi" Pomerantz, nee Baron, age 62, of Highland Park, founded Special Deliveries, created gift baskets for all special occasions; beloved wife for 37 years of Mitchell Pomerantz; loving mother of Kori (Matthew Plumlee) Pomerantz and Harry (Camellia Hamadanchy) Pomerantz; devoted daughter of the late Earl and the late Jeanne Baron; cherished sister of Lisa (Scott) Schumer; dear sister-in-law of Ronald (Jackie), Jules (Carol), and Russell (Rhonda) Pomerantz; treasured aunt and friend to many; adored "dog grandma" of Darby. The service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 2:00 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click on Debi's photo and scroll down to Service Details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, www.cholangiocarcinoma.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.