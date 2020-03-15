|
Age 64. March 10, 2020. Resident of Chicago. Beloved daughter of Jerry and Narvis Smith. Loving sister of Steven (Rhonda) Smith and Gregory Smith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI. Visitation Thursday at 12Noon at Wisconsin Memorial Park until time of services. Family is served by:
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020