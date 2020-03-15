Home

Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes
13235 W. Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI
Debra K. Smith

Debra K. Smith Obituary
Age 64. March 10, 2020. Resident of Chicago. Beloved daughter of Jerry and Narvis Smith. Loving sister of Steven (Rhonda) Smith and Gregory Smith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI. Visitation Thursday at 12Noon at Wisconsin Memorial Park until time of services. Family is served by:
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
