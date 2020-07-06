1/
Debra Quinn Mehren
Debra Quinn Mehren, age 68, passed away Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020 in Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of William James Mehren; loving mother of Jamie Elizabeth (Thomas D.) Farley, nee Mehren and Jacob Jeffers (Stephanie A.) Mehren; cherished grandmother of Reese Isabella Farley, Nicholas Harrison Farley, and Maxwell Henry Mehren; dear sister of Roberta C. (late Robert) Dilworth, Geoffrey M. (Nina) Quinn, Paul W. (Mary Jo) Quinn, Gregory P. (Regina) Quinn, Janet Q. (John) Lancaster, Anne Marie Ernst, and the late Christine A. Quinn; dear daughter of the late Marian D. Quinn and the late Harry J. Quinn. A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. Interment private. Please note, face masks and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800. Family and friends are invited to view a livestream of the services which will be posted on Debra's Tribute at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
JUL
8
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
