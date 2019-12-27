|
Declan Sheedy, age 87; beloved husband of Susan Sheedy; loving father of Dermot (Cathy) Sheedy; proud grandfather of Colin & Nora; dear brother of Kieran (Terry) Sheedy; predeceased by loving siblings Leo Sheedy, Kathleen McDonald, Fr. Valentine Sheedy, Fr. Cyril Sheedy, Rita Sheedy, Dymphna Sheedy, & Dermot Sheedy; loving uncle and cousin of many. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 29 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, December 30 from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Memorial donations in Declan's name to Loyola University Medical Center (https://support.loyolamedicine.org/loyola/giving) or (https://www.mercyhome.org/giving/) are appreciated. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019