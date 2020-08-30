Dee Dee Chivilo, nee Massani, age 74, of Bensenville. Beloved wife of Ernesto; loving mother of James (Katie) Chivilo, Tony (Felicia) Chivilo, and John Chivilo; devoted grandmother of Nicholas, Elisa and Samantha Chivilo, Dylan Culver, Lily and Lauren Chivilo, and Gianna Chivilo; fond sister of Barbara Lulias and Judy Weyhrauch; aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Public visitation Tuesday, September 1st, 11AM until time of livestream and public in-person service at 1PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Interment will immediately follow livestream and public in person service outside at graveside at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In accordance with state regulations, all visitors are required to wear a face mask while inside the building and maintain social distance. Please check in for the visitation at the link above. For info: www.knollcrest.net
or 630-932-1500.