Deena D. Stickgold, a resident of Las Vegas, NV, formerly from Chicago, IL, died suddenly after a very brief illness on May 13, 2020.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 15 years, Stuart Ruthman; her beloved sister, Vivian R, Levine of Atlanta; stepchildren Earl Ruthman, Howard Ruthman, Maureen Ruthman, and Susan Ruthman-Francione.



While living in Chicago, DeeDee was very actively involved with the Leukemia Research Foundation.



Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shiva is to be announced at a future date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store