Deena R. Stickgold
Deena D. Stickgold, a resident of Las Vegas, NV, formerly from Chicago, IL, died suddenly after a very brief illness on May 13, 2020.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 15 years, Stuart Ruthman; her beloved sister, Vivian R, Levine of Atlanta; stepchildren Earl Ruthman, Howard Ruthman, Maureen Ruthman, and Susan Ruthman-Francione.

While living in Chicago, DeeDee was very actively involved with the Leukemia Research Foundation.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shiva is to be announced at a future date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
