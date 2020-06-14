Delain "Dan" Danehey passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2020 in Fountain Hills, AZ. He was born on September 16, 1934 in Lawrence, NE. Dan grew up on the family farm and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1956. He met his future wife, Shelly (Kort) Danehey, in 1955, later marrying her in 1959. After the wedding, he returned to Dover, DE, where he served in the U.S. Air Force. Following their relocation to Arlington Heights, IL in 1960, Dan resumed his accounting career with Ernst & (Ernst) Young in Chicago until his retirement in 1991. He served on the boards of The Juvenile Protective Association and General Employment. In 1994, Dan and Shelly moved to Fountain Hills, AZ. In retirement, Dan embraced his passions for indulging in fine food, appreciating the performing arts, volunteering for tax preparations for seniors through AARP, perfecting his golf game, and following his favorite sports teams.



Dan was preceded in death by Shelly in 2013. He is survived by his children, Kathy (Jim) Eichman of Kalamazoo, MI and David Danehey of Mesa, AZ. His legacy lives on through his four grandchildren, Jack, Gillian, Elise, and Aidan Eichman, whom he adored and who gave him tremendous pride and joy. Dan will be fondly remembered for his exceptional integrity, wisdom, generosity, sense of humor, and kindheartedness as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, business colleague, and friend.



A memorial service will be held at St. Barnabas on the Desert in Scottsdale, AZ at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Nebraska Foundation in memory of Delain G. Danehey to benefit undergraduate accounting students.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store