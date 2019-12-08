Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
View Map
Delbert C. Graunke Obituary
Delbert C. Graunke, age 96, of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of Elaine for 74 years. Loving father of Scott (Sue), Rev. Terry (Barbara), Paulette Burdick, Kristy (the late Robert) Lange, Dale (Gizelle) and Daniel (Diane). Devoted grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 17. WWII US Army Air Corps Veteran. Visitation 3 p.m. Tuesday until time of funeral service 7 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated. See www.hjfunerals.com for suggested charities. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
