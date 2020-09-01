Delbert L. Siebert, Sr., age 95, WWII US Navy Veteran, passed away peacefully at home on August 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Adaline & Charles Siebert; his brothers William, Fred & Carl; and his sisters Esther, Ruth & Edith. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Esther; his sons Delbert, Jr. & Daryl; his beloved grandchildren Colton & Ivy; and his great-grandchild Scarlett. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL 60187, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Bethania Cemetery in Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice
are appreciated. For information, visit hultgrenfh.com
630-668-0027.