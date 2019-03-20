|
Delbert V. Stegemann "Del". Beloved husband of Delores M. Stegemann (nee Friend). Loving father of Nancy (Fred) Reimers, Debra (Tom) Boutet. Proud grandfather of the late Matthew Reimers, Mark Reimers, Karen (Matthew) Schilling, Joseph (Allison) Boutet, and Steven Boutet. Dear great grandfather of Micah Schilling, Clara Schilling, Caleb Schilling, and Lucas Boutet. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4 – 8 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL. Lying in state Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4660 W. 94th Street, Oak Lawn, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4660 W. 94th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 or the would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019