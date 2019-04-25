Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Incarnation Church
5757 W. 127th St.
Crestwood, IL
Delia C. McGuire Obituary
nee Taylor, Age 85, native of Bellavary County Mayo Ireland; Dear wife of Thomas McGuire; Loving mother of John (Carmel), Mike (Kelly), Pat, Ann Marie Koch, Tom (Gidget), and Kevin (Cherie) McGuire; Cherished Grandmother (Dee Dee) of 15; Proud Great Grandmother of 4; Beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Visitation Friday, 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Funeral Saturday, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Incarnation Church, 5757 W. 127th St, Crestwood, Il 60418. Mass 11:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019
