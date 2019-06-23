Home

Dellora Andrich Kelly


Dellora (Dee) Andrich Kelly, age 83, passed away June 21, 2019.

She was born March 4, 1936. Dee was raised in NJ but spent most of her life in Aurora, IL.

Dee graduated from Wittenberg College in Ohio and taught 2nd grade until she began raising her family. She was active in P.E.O., CWS and Alpha Xi Delta. She made memory bears for Hospice (where she volunteered for many years) and hundreds of bears that she donated to Ronald McDonald House. Dee was very artistic, teaching painting classes in her home for over 40 years and participating in many craft shows.

Dee was preceded in death by husbands Ronald Andrich (2002) and Donald Kelly (2017).

She is survived by daughters Cheryl (John) Griesemer, Deb (Bob) Reed, granddaughter Johannah Reed, sister Carolyn (Bob) Spencer, brother Steven Olson, nieces & nephews, step-daughters Cindy (Jim) Shoger, Kathie (Bill) Pirochta and step-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at New England Congregational Church at a date, later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
