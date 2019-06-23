Dellora (Dee) Andrich Kelly, age 83, passed away June 21, 2019.



She was born March 4, 1936. Dee was raised in NJ and spent most of her life in Aurora, IL.



Dee attended Wittenberg College in Ohio and taught 2nd grade until she began raising her family. She was active in P.E.O., CWS and Alpha Xi Delta. She has made many memory bears for Hospice (where she volunteered for many years) and hundreds of bears, which she donated to Ronald McDonald House. She taught painting classes in her home for over 40 years and did many craft shows.



Dee was preceded in death by Ronald Andrich (2002) and Donald Kelly (2017).



She is survived by daughters Cheryl (John) Griesemer, Deb (Bob) Reed, granddaughter Johannah Reed, sister Carolyn (Bob) Spencer, brother Steven Olson, nieces & nephews, step-daughters Cindy (Jim) Shoger, Kathie (Bill) Pirochta and step-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at New England Congregational Church at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .