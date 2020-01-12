|
Dellores M. Mirot, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9th, 2020. A lifelong Chicagoan, Dellores received her degree in Education and had a distinguished career in the Chicago Public School system. A gifted teacher, Dellores worked with primary grade children, often from challenging backgrounds. Her faith in their innate abilities and her firm expectations of achievement helped her students to master the basic academic skills that would open doors to their future lives. After her retirement, Dellores led a quiet life at her home in West Rogers Park, surrounded by books and music, maintaining lively interests in current events and in the doings of her family.
Dellores married Rubin Mirot who died in 1962. She was deeply in love with her husband and never remarried. The couple had one son and a deep bond.
Dellores had a beautiful voice and a deep love of art, of instrumental music and of opera. She was articulate and creative, well spoken, well read and well informed, with a firm grasp of history and an abiding affinity for the written word. She was also irreverent and very funny.
Dellores remained fluent in the Yiddish of her childhood home, and although not ritually observant carried with her a personal faith and a deeply held Jewish identity.
Dellores had a strong and clear sense of social justice and a lifelong commitment to human progress.
"Dee" had a forceful personality. She was opinionated and sometimes thorny, while also capable of great warmth and empathy, of sensitivity and vulnerability. She left deep and lasting impressions on those who knew and loved her.
Dellores is survived by her immediate family, including her loving son, Dr. Adam Mirot, her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Christine Mirot, her grandson, Ranen Mirot, and her granddaughter, Abigail Mirot. She is also survived by her cousins, Susan and Susan Harriet Saposnik - Vasaitis and by her dear friend, Noelle McWard.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13th at 10:00 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lyric Opera of Chicago, www.lyricopera.org. For information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020