Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dellores Mirot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dellores M. Mirot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dellores M. Mirot Obituary
Dellores M. Mirot, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9th, 2020. A lifelong Chicagoan, Dellores received her degree in Education and had a distinguished career in the Chicago Public School system. A gifted teacher, Dellores worked with primary grade children, often from challenging backgrounds. Her faith in their innate abilities and her firm expectations of achievement helped her students to master the basic academic skills that would open doors to their future lives. After her retirement, Dellores led a quiet life at her home in West Rogers Park, surrounded by books and music, maintaining lively interests in current events and in the doings of her family.

Dellores married Rubin Mirot who died in 1962. She was deeply in love with her husband and never remarried. The couple had one son and a deep bond.

Dellores had a beautiful voice and a deep love of art, of instrumental music and of opera. She was articulate and creative, well spoken, well read and well informed, with a firm grasp of history and an abiding affinity for the written word. She was also irreverent and very funny.

Dellores remained fluent in the Yiddish of her childhood home, and although not ritually observant carried with her a personal faith and a deeply held Jewish identity.

Dellores had a strong and clear sense of social justice and a lifelong commitment to human progress.

"Dee" had a forceful personality. She was opinionated and sometimes thorny, while also capable of great warmth and empathy, of sensitivity and vulnerability. She left deep and lasting impressions on those who knew and loved her.

Dellores is survived by her immediate family, including her loving son, Dr. Adam Mirot, her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Christine Mirot, her grandson, Ranen Mirot, and her granddaughter, Abigail Mirot. She is also survived by her cousins, Susan and Susan Harriet Saposnik - Vasaitis and by her dear friend, Noelle McWard.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13th at 10:00 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lyric Opera of Chicago, www.lyricopera.org. For information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dellores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now