Westchester Community Church
1840 Westchester Blvd
Westchester, IL 60154
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Westchester Community Church
1840 Westchester Blvd
Westchester, IL
Delmae Schwass Obituary
Delmae Schwass, beloved wife of late husband Russell; loving mother of Russell G. Schwass and Bonnie (Andrew) Russell; dear grandmother of Lisa (Josh) Leko and Christie Russell; proud great grandmother of Joshua Leko Jr; dear friend to all who were blessed to know her. Memorial Service Friday, September 6, 11a.m. at the Westchester Community Church, 1840 Westchester Blvd, Westchester, IL 60154. In lieu of flowers, memorials to above church or in her honor.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019
