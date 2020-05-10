Delmar E. Balquiedra M.D. beloved husband of the late Jane; loving father of Esperanza (fiancé Curtis Davis), Jose, Nathan & David; Tatay of Cortez; fond brother of Emma (Narendra) Nemivant, Marita (Manuel) Briones, Marcial (the late Merlyn), Josefa (Joe) Licardo, Estela (Danilo) Arguelles, Lourdes (Simeon) Sevandal, Dolly (Martie) Lamano, Alex (Rosario) & the late Romeo Balquiedra & brother-in-law of Joan (John "Jock") Hussong, Judith Hoersting (Jeff Lowenfels), Will & the late George Hoersting. Uncle of many. Services & interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory. Info 800-562-0085 or www.hursen.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.