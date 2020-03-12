|
Delores A. Kutka, nee Lucas, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving mother of William (fiancee Kelly Schlipp) Kutka and Laurie (Ken) Jensen. Cherished Grandma "Dodo" of Bill (Tamara) Tobler, Katie (Chris) Schultz, Amy Jensen (Jim MacPhail) and Eric (Alex) Jensen. Devoted great-grandmother "Dodo" of Liam, Sydney, Lincoln, Lake and Lydia. Fond sister of Robert (Char) and the late Lawrence Galkus. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles IL 60714. Funeral Saturday, March 14, starting with prayers from the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., going in procession to St. John Brebeuf Church, for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private. For more information, please call 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020