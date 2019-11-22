Home

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Delores McCloskey
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Lemont, IL
Delores Ann McCloskey


1939 - 2019
Delores Ann McCloskey Obituary
Delores Ann McCloskey, nee Luckey, passed away November 19, 2019. Delores was born August 4, 1939, in Streator, IL, to the late Percy and late Lucy (Miller) Luckey. She married the love of her life, the late William C. McCloskey also of Streator, in 1960, and together devoted their time to raising five children, the late Ken (Barb), Janet (Mark) LoVerde, Ed (Pam), Steve (Tara), and Susan (Carl) Barnett; cherished grandmother of 11; proud-great-grandmother of 9; and dearest sister, sister-in-law, and aunt to many. An avid reader and believer in education, it is no surprise that she spent more than 20 years of her career working in the library at Saint Xavier University. She will be fondly remembered for valuing family and faith and was an active member of St. John Fisher Parish, Chicago, for nearly 40 years. Delores loved to travel, visiting family and friends with Bill by her side. She was a devoted wife and mother, who truly loved to take care of her family. Visitation Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 3 – 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Monday, November 25, 2019, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Patrick Church, Lemont, for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Xavier University Library. Visit https://connect.sxu.edu/giving and select library in the designation menu. Checks can also be mailed to SXU, University Advancement, 3700 W. 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60655. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019
