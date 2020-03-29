Home

DeLores F. Hackl beloved wife of Charles; loving mother of Nancy (Robert) Zima and David (Margaret Shugrue); cherished grandmother of Sierra and Cade and the late Kyle and Dakota; fond sister of Robert (Veronica) Faussner; devoted volunteer with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Elgin Symphony Orchestra, Schwaben Verein and Edelweiss Verein. Due to the present COVID-19 situation, the family has elected private service and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the appreciated. 847/394-2336.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
