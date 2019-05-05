Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Delores Joy
Delores K. Joy (nee Sears) age 83. Beloved wife of the late Bernard "Mike". Devoted mother of Stephen (Lisa), Julianna Joy, Regina (Lance) Dale, Christina Joy, Michael (Karen), Matthew (Marnie), Brian (Patrice), Gerald (Sue) and the late Bernard (Patty). Loving grandmother of 28 and great grandmother of 13. Dear sister of Lois Malone and Gerald Sears. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Wednesday 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
