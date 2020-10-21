1/1
Delores Laverne Seligmann
Delores Laverne Seligmann, 90, passed away peacefully with her son at her side in Hinsdale, IL on Friday, October 16, 2020. She is survived by her sons Randal (Karen) of Cincinnati, OH, Ronald of Annapolis, MD, Robert of Milwaukee, WI and Rodney (Debra) of Hinsdale, IL. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Richard William and her oldest son Richard Allan. She leaves behind ten grandchildren and two great children. Delores grew up in Chicago and was a graduate of Kelvyn Park High School. She raised her family in Mount Prospect and Arlington Heights, IL. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Wordonfire.org, a catholic ministry non-profit. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com

Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
