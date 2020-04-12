|
Delores Marks Ruth, age 83, née Delores Faye Allen, longtime Hinsdale resident; beloved wife of the late Samuel I. Marks, Jr. and then the late Charles E. Ruth; loving mother of Stephen A. Marks; dear grandmother of Samuel I. Marks, III and Nathan J. Marks; cherished aunt of the Perkins Family; fond friend to many at the Graue Mill Condominiums. Delores was a graduate of the College of DuPage, DePaul University, and George Williams College. She was the proud proprietor of Hattie Allen Antiques. For many years, Delores was a member of the Union Church of Hinsdale. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314 or www.salvationarmyusa.org, appreciated. To show your support for Delores' family, please consider signing the online guest book. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020